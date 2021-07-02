400 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.78. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

