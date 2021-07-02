4,007 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $199.12 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.86.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

