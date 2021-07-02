4,007 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JLL opened at $199.12 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.86.
In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.