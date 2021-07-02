4,300 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,008,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

SNDX opened at $17.79 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $858.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

