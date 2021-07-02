45,700 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.95. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

