4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $359,241.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00668474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,087.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.