5,027 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

