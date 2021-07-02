$571.05 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce sales of $571.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $578.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $247,559,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $14,300,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,276. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 65.88.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

