5,721 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

