$638.17 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $638.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.30 million and the lowest is $608.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $568.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

WERN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,748. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 12.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

