63,967 Shares in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.25% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

