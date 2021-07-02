$668.99 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $668.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.28 million. ManTech International posted sales of $632.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

ManTech International stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $87.05. 2,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.51. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

