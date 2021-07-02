$7.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $28.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 1,669,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.0% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 71.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

