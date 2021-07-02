7,284 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,083,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after buying an additional 640,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 349,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

