7,678 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

