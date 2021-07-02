$8.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post sales of $8.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.46 billion and the lowest is $8.13 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $31.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 billion to $33.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,220. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

