8,110 Shares in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.