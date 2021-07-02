8,510 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,510 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.14 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,197 shares of company stock worth $16,736,447. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

