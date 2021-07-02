$865.76 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report sales of $865.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $881.06 million and the lowest is $838.70 million. Xilinx reported sales of $726.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of XLNX traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.33. 54,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Xilinx by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

