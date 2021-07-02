878 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $156.10 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

