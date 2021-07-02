$893.30 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $893.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.82 million to $894.79 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

SWN stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

