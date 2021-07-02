A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.