AAX Token Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $25,740.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.17 or 0.00688342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00079942 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

