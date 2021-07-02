Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 4,554,077 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.