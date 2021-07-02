Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.15. 36,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,421. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $300.06. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

