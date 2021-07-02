Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.93. 5,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,421. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $300.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.83. The company has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

