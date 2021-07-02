Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ANIOY stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.217 dividend. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

