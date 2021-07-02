Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $110.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.