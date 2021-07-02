Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI opened at $176.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.12 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

