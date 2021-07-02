Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $165.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

