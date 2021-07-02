Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMP opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $166.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

