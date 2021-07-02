Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Shares Down 0.1%

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.68. 39,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 78,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

