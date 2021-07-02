Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Up to $36.69

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.69, but opened at $39.06. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 9,605 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.
