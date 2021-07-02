Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Up to $36.69

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.69, but opened at $39.06. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 9,605 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.