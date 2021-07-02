Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report sales of $366.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.20 million to $371.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $339.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

AEIS traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.