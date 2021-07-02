Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

