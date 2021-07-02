Aflac Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,855 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,653% compared to the typical daily volume of 467 call options.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

