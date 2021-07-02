Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

