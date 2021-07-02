AGF Investments America Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AGF Investments America Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $92.80. 129,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,536. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.93. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.