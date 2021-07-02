AGF Investments Inc. Has $64.97 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,369 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Lincoln National worth $64,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

