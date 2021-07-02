AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 175,189 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Garmin worth $57,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $21,755,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Garmin by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 988,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,674 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.07. 8,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,011. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

