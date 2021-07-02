AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 459,560 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of The Williams Companies worth $81,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,268. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

