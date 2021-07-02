AGF Investments Inc. Sells 45,974 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45,974 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $73,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.62. 117,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.22 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

