AGF Investments Inc. Sells 49,377 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,377 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $238,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.68. 75,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,673. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.90 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.86. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

