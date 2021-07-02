AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,456.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,128,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,123. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

