AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

