AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

