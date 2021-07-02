AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.2% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.62. 60,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $182.62 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

