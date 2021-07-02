Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Air China has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Air China will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

