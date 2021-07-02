Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.