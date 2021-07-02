Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.15 ($139.00).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €109.90 ($129.29) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €104.41. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

