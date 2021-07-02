Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 72.5% in June

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

AKTX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $66.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

